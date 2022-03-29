The Centre on Tuesday said it is following a proactive and pre-emptive measure to augment domestic availability and stabilise prices of essential food commodities as it notified the decision to keep the import of tur and urad dals under ‘Free category’ till March 31, 2023.

The decision has put to rest the speculations regarding the import policy regime for tur and urad in the coming financial year (2022-23) and also signals a stable policy regime for all the stakeholders.

“The measure will ensure seamless import of these pulses to augment the domestic availability. It is expected that sufficient availability of these pulses will make them available to the consumer at affordable prices,” said a ministry official.

At first, said the official from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the government had allowed the import of tur, urad, and moong under the ‘free category’ w.e.f. May 15, 2021 till October 31, 2021, in order to ensure smooth and seamless imports.

The free regime in respect of import of tur and urad was thereafter extended till March 31, 2022. This policy measure has been supported with facilitation measures and close monitoring of its implementation by the concerned departments/organisations, the official said.

As per the official statistics of the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all India average retail price of tur dal as reported on March 28 at Rs 102.99 per kg, which is a drop of 2.4 per cent from the price of Rs 105.46 per kg on same day last year. The all India average retail price of urad dal as reported on March 28 this year is Rs 104.3 per kg, which is 3.62 per cent less than the price of Rs 108.22 per kg on March 28.

