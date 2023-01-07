INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Turing Award-winning professor in awe Indian scientists’ contributions

NewsWire
0
0

Professor Shafi Goldwasser, winner of Turing Award and Director at Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing in the US, said on Saturday that she is in awe of what India scientists have given to the world.

Goldwasser was speaking at the Infosys Prize 2022 award ceremony organised by the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Saturday.

“I salute the Infosys Science Foundation for paying tribute and respect to the researchers, both scientists and humanists, who are the true heroes of progress,” she said.

Stressing on the significance of investing in science and research, Kris Gopalakrishnan, President, Infosys Science Foundation, said, “The Infosys Science Foundation has instituted the Infosys Prize to highlight the importance of scientific research for the development of India and the world.”

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Saturday awarded the winners of the Infosys Prize 2022 for their significant contributions to research.

The winners of the Infosys Prize 2022 in the six categories are — Suman Chakraborty, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (Engineering and Computer Science); Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru (Humanities); Vidita Vaidya, professor and chairperson, Department of Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai; Mahesh Kakde, professor of mathematics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Nissim Kanekar, professor of physical sciences at National Centre for Radio Astronomy, Pune; and Rohini Pande, professor of economics and director, Economic Growth Centre, Yale University.

The winners across categories were felicitated with a gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of $100,000, by Goldwasser, the chief guest.

The event was attended by distinguished scientists and academicians from around the world, along with business leaders, young researchers, and students.

The trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation — Kris Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Murthy, Srinath Batni, A.K. Dinesh, Nandan Nilekani, Mohandas Pai, Salil Parekh, and S.D. Shibulal — were present at the award ceremony.

20230107-224004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhishek Saxena opens up on his role in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

    Will unite India like Bapu united country against injustice: Rahul

    One more arrested in Jahangirpuri violence case

    ‘We are indebted to tribal society’, PM declares Mangarh Dham as...