Professor Shafi Goldwasser, winner of Turing Award and Director at Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing in the US, said on Saturday that she is in awe of what India scientists have given to the world.

Goldwasser was speaking at the Infosys Prize 2022 award ceremony organised by the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Saturday.

“I salute the Infosys Science Foundation for paying tribute and respect to the researchers, both scientists and humanists, who are the true heroes of progress,” she said.

Stressing on the significance of investing in science and research, Kris Gopalakrishnan, President, Infosys Science Foundation, said, “The Infosys Science Foundation has instituted the Infosys Prize to highlight the importance of scientific research for the development of India and the world.”

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Saturday awarded the winners of the Infosys Prize 2022 for their significant contributions to research.

The winners of the Infosys Prize 2022 in the six categories are — Suman Chakraborty, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (Engineering and Computer Science); Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru (Humanities); Vidita Vaidya, professor and chairperson, Department of Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai; Mahesh Kakde, professor of mathematics, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Nissim Kanekar, professor of physical sciences at National Centre for Radio Astronomy, Pune; and Rohini Pande, professor of economics and director, Economic Growth Centre, Yale University.

The winners across categories were felicitated with a gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of $100,000, by Goldwasser, the chief guest.

The event was attended by distinguished scientists and academicians from around the world, along with business leaders, young researchers, and students.

The trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation — Kris Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Murthy, Srinath Batni, A.K. Dinesh, Nandan Nilekani, Mohandas Pai, Salil Parekh, and S.D. Shibulal — were present at the award ceremony.

