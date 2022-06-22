Turkish security forces brought down an Iranian intelligence cell operating in Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul, and detained its members for allegedly preparing to attack Israelis, reported the Ihlas news agency.

Turkish intelligence and security forces raided on June 16 three houses and a hotel, apprehending suspects and confiscating weapons, it said on Wednesday, adding the number of suspects is currently undisclosed.

Turkish intelligence units had been observing the cell that arrived in Istanbul disguised as tourists, businessmen, and students, according to the agency.

The Iranian team “included hitmen and consisted of both Iranian and non-Iranian individuals,” said the report, noting that the team was tailing Israeli targets for a while, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel had warned its citizens in Turkey of possible threats from Iranian cells one week ago, after Iran had accused Israel of assassinations against key figures with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

