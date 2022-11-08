Turkey has said that it has been coordinating efforts to remove obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser.

The deal that paved the way for the resumption of Ukrainian grain to world markets also envisaged shipment of Russian grain and fertilizer, state media outlet quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Tuesday.

“Export of Russian fertiliser is part of the agreement. Russians have some concerns that these demands are not met. Now diplomacy is working to remove these concerns,” Cavusoglu said.

“We’re looking into what steps need to be taken to meet Russia’s expectations and we’re coordinating work,” he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also holding talks to remove barriers to Russian grain and fertiliser exports, he said.

Russia on Wednesday announced its return to the implementation of a grain export deal through the Black Sea, saying Ukraine has promised not to use the humanitarian corridor for military attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN on grain and fertiliser exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict.

On October 29, Russia announced the decision to immediately and indefinitely suspend its implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, accusing Ukraine of launching drone attacks against the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s ships and infrastructure at the naval base in Sevastopol.

20221109-024604