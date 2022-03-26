WORLD

Turkey deactivates mine found off Istanbul coast: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said the object found in the waters of the Bosphorus Strait was a mine and was deactivated by underwater defense teams.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu agency in Doha, the capital of Qatar, Akar on Saturday added that Turkey has discussed the issue with both Russian and Ukrainian authorities and their coordination was underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

Maritime traffic resumed in the area where the mine was found after necessary coordination was made with the Coast Guard and other relevant institutions and organisations, Anadolu agency quoted the Minister as saying.

The Turkish Navy has been closely monitoring similar situations in the region, according to the Minister.

The Defense Ministry announced earlier that a “mine-like object” was detected at the northern entrance of the Bosphorus Strait, off the coast of Sariyer district in northern Istanbul.

The strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Marmara Sea, was temporarily closed to traffic after the announcement.

Turkey said on Wednesday that necessary measures were taken to deal with allegedly drifting mines in the Black Sea after they broke off from anchor cables near Ukrainian ports.

20220327-045202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand reports 1 case of Covid-19 in managed isolation

    Imran Khan’s survival seems unlikely, says ally

    Mali coup leader named interim President

    6.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan