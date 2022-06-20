Turkish police detained two Islamic State (IS) suspects wanted by Interpol with a red notice in the capital Ankara, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

The suspects, both foreigners identified by the initials A.N. and C.V. respectively, were active at the ranks of the group in the past years in the “conflict zones,” said Anadolu.

One of the two IS suspects was allegedly involved in recruiting people for the IS through social media, it added.

The police also seized digital materials including speeches of IS senior leaders and images of executions by the militant group, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Turkish government designated the IS a terrorist organization in 2013, blaming it for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015.

Turkey’s southern border with Syria has been a major crossing point for Syrians and foreign fighters since a war broke out in the neighbouring country in 2011.

Turkey launched its first cross-border operation into northern Syria named Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, eliminating the IS militants around Jarablus and Azaz areas.

