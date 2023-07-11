People residing in summer houses around Turkey’s Aliaga district in western Izmir province are being evacuated by land and sea following a wildfire, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.

“Currently, two summer houses have burned down. Our priority is to prevent fire from reaching residential areas. We are evacuating our citizens by both land and sea,” the broadcaster quoted Aliaga District Governor Zekeriya Guney as saying.

Our citizens living in the affected region’s sites are currently being relocated,” the District Governor added.

A total of six helicopters, four planes, 18 water sprinklers, and five construction machines are currently fighting the flames, Xinhua news agency reported citing TRT.

Fires also broke out in the forest area of the Menderes district of Izmir, and in the Dalyan region of the Ortaca district of southwestern Mugla province, according to the TRT reports.

Turkey suffers wildfires in Mediterranean and Aegean regions in summer prompted by high temperatures accompanied by strong winds.

