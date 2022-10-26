SCI-TECHWORLD

Turkey fines Meta $18.63 mn for violating competition law

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey’s Competition Authority announced on Wednesday that it has fined Meta Platforms Inc. 346.72 million liras ($18.63 million) for violating competition law.

The company merged the data collected from its three applications — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — which has complicated the activities of its competitors and created barriers to market entry, the Turkish authority said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The company held a dominant position in personal social networking services, consumer communication services and online video advertising markets, the watchdog noted.

The fine was based on the company’s 2021 income and Meta can object to the decision within 60 days, it added.

The authority had launched an investigation in 2021 when WhatsApp forced its Turkish users to share their data, including phone number and location, with Facebook, or they would not be able to use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp groups created by Turkey’s public institutions moved to the local messaging apps after the privacy policy update.

The Turkish government has been tightening its regulations on social media companies over the past few years.

20221026-205803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple to declare iPhone 5c ‘obsolete’ by next month

    Industrial IoT spend in discrete manufacturing to hit $89 bn in...

    Covid is a test and world is failing: WHO chief

    US orders Nvidia, AMD not to sell AI chips to China