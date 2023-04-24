WORLD

Turkey greatly reduces defence industry’s foreign dependency: Erdogan

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey has reduced its foreign dependency in the defence industry from around 80 per cent to some 20 per cent in the past two decades, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“The number of the defence projects, which was merely 62 in 2002, has today surpassed 750,” Erdogan said at the delivery ceremony of new Altay tanks to the Turkish Armed Forces for tests in the northwestern Sakarya province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey has set a goal of an “independent defence industry”, he said.

The country’s budget for defence projects was $5.5 billion in 2002, now it has reached $75 billion, including the ones in the bidding process, the Turkish President explained.

BMC Defense delivered the main battle tank Altay for tests, which are expected to be completed in 2024.

20230424-065402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes

    13 dead in Malaysia landslide (Ld)

    My focus is on T20 cricket; not thought much about 50-over...

    NY to reintroduce mask mandate for public indoor settings