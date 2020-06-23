Turkey imposes fines for not wearing face masks

Ankara, June 23 (IANS) Turkey started to impose fines of up to 900 liras (US $131) on those who don’t wear face masks in public places as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The measure came after a slight increase in new cases, covering outdoor spaces as well as shops and restaurants in 81 provinces of Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Turkey confirmed 1,212 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number in the country to 188,897, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Monday.

Meanwhile, 24 more died from the virus, taking the death toll to 4,974, while 1,293 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 161,533, the minister tweeted.

Koca also said 41,413 tests were conducted over the day, increasing the overall number of tests to 2,986,653.

Turkey is currently treating 846 patients in intensive care units, with 345 being intubated, he added.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11 and has stepped up the normalization process since June 1.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held a video conference with their Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers and controlling the spread of the deadly virus.

–IANS

rt/