At least seven members of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) were killed by Turkish forces in retaliation for YPG’s harassing fires, Turkey’s Defence Ministry has said.

Among the killed were two senior YPG members, the Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the YPG launched mortar/rocket harassing fires on Turkish security posts in the Cibrin base area in northern Syria and the Oncupinar area in southern Turkey, the statement added.

There is no damage to the Turkish soldiers, police, or base areas, it said.

Türkiye sees the YPG group as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Xinhua news agency reported.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than 30 years.

20230612-040802