WORLD

Turkey kills 7 YPG members in retaliation for rocket attack: Defence ministry

NewsWire
0
0

At least seven members of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) were killed by Turkish forces in retaliation for YPG’s harassing fires, Turkey’s Defence Ministry has said.

Among the killed were two senior YPG members, the Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the YPG launched mortar/rocket harassing fires on Turkish security posts in the Cibrin base area in northern Syria and the Oncupinar area in southern Turkey, the statement added.

There is no damage to the Turkish soldiers, police, or base areas, it said.

Türkiye sees the YPG group as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Xinhua news agency reported.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than 30 years.

20230612-040802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YouTube to share ad money with Shorts creators from Feb 1

    Stuttgart Open: Fit-again Nick Kyrgios ‘super excited’ for his comeback

    Kia reports 40% jump in Q2 profit riding on high-end SUVs

    Australian Open: Sabalenka beats Linette to reach first Grand Slam final,...