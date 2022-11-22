WORLD

Turkey logs 4.8mn foreign visitor arrivals in Oct

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey registered more than 4.8 million foreign visitor arrivals in October, up by 38.3 per cent year on year, official statistics showed.

In October, the top country of origin among foreign tourists is Russia, which sent nearly 768,000 visitors, down by 10.7 per cent from the previous month and 15.1 per cent year on year, reports Xinhua news agency citing the statistics from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Russia was closely followed by Germany, which sent more than 746,000 visitors.

The UK ranked the third with more than 388,000 visitors, the statistics further revealed.

The number of arriving foreign visitors in the January-October period this year increased by 88.14 per cent to 39 million compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry.

For the number of visitors’ nationalities during the period, Germans topped the chart with more than 5.27 million, Russians ranked second with more than 4.63 million, and British took the third with nearly 3.21 million.

Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city and a major tourist destination, attracted 33.76 per cent of all international visitors, while 30.81 per cent visited the southern city of Antalya.

20221122-110603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    At least 1 killed, 4 injured in explosion in Turkey

    James Webb telescope launch delayed again to December 22

    Chile reports 1,152 daily Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths

    Spies targeting Trump as classified documents mishandled: Ex-CIA official