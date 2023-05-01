WORLD

Turkey neutralises IS leader in Syria: Erdogan

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey has neutralised Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, leader of the Islamic State (IS) terror group, during an intelligence operation in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

“The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had been following the so-called leader of IS, code-named Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, for a long time,” state-run Anadolu News Agency quoted Erdogan as saying during a live interview on Turkish broadcaster TRT Turk on Sunday

“This is the first time I am telling this here. This person was neutralised in an operation carried out by the MIT yesterday (Saturday). We will continue our struggle with terrorist organisations without any discrimination,” the President added.

In November 2022, the terror group had announced the death of its previous leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-al-Qurayshi, replacing him with Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare IS a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

The terror group once held 88,000 sq.km of territory stretching from north-eastern Syria across northern Iraq and imposed its brutal rule on almost eight million people, reports the BBC.

The group was driven from its last piece of territory in 2019, but the UN warned in July last year that it remained a persistent threat.

It is estimated to have between 6,000 and 10,000 fighters in Syria and Iraq, who are based mostly in rural areas and continue to carry out hit-and-run attacks, ambushes and roadside bombings.

IS regional affiliates also pose threats in other conflict zones across the world.

The UN said the most vigorous and well-established networks were based in Afghanistan, Somalia and the Lake Chad basin.

20230501-082802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wildfire in Oregon burns over 300,000 acres

    China’s new supercarrier to soon undergo first sea trials

    WWF calls for robust measures to reverse habitat loss in Africa

    Biden authorises $450mn additional security assistance to Ukraine