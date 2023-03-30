WORLD

Turkey pledges to supply natural gas to Hungary

Turkey is ready to supply natural gas to Hungary through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“As of now, we are ready to provide all kinds of support with Azerbaijan regarding the delivery of natural gas to Hungary through TANAP,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with visiting Hungarian President Katalin Novak, Xinhua news agency reported.

TANAP was commissioned in 2018 as the central part of the Europe-proposed Southern Gas Corridor that connects a major gas field in Azerbaijan with European markets.

The trade volume between Turkey and Hungary hit $3.5 billion in 2022, with the goal of reaching $6 billion in the future, according to Erdogan.

For her part, Novak said energy was one of the topics of her meeting with Erdogan in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Turkiye has “vital importance” in Hungary’s energy security, she said, stressing that her country attaches importance to the Turkish Stream, a natural gas pipeline running from Russia to Turkey via the Black seabed.

