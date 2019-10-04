Turkey, Qatar defence ministers discuss Turkish operation in Syria

Ankara, Oct 10 (IANS) Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah discussed Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria over the phone on Thursday, semi-official Anadolu news agency reported.

Akar informed Al Attiyah of the information on Operation Peace Spring and explained that it was conducted in line with Turkey’s right of self defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the report said.

The Turkish minister also insisted that the Turkish operation was only targeting terrorists of the YPG (People’s Protection Units), considered by Ankara as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey launched on Wednesday a military incursion in northeastern Syria in order to create a “safe zone” that would push Kurdish militia away from its border and eventually allow the repatriation of up to 2 million Syrian refugees.

While the Turkish operation is being condemned by many Western and Arab nations, Qatar announced its support for Ankara.

–IANS

rt/