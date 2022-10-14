Turkey and Qatar signed 11 new agreements during the eighth meeting of their Supreme Strategic Committee in Istanbul, state-run news agency reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Friday co-chaired the meeting, where high-level officials held talks on various issues, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agreements cover areas of shared use of communications infrastructure, food security, intellectual property, disaster and emergency management, as well as cultural exchanges, according to the report.

Turkey enjoys a deep historical friendship with Qatar. The two countries’ partnerships have also strengthened since the Supreme Strategic Committee was established in 2014, during which more than 80 bilateral agreements were signed and high-level meetings were frequent.

