DIASPORAINDIA

Turkey quake: Body of missing Indian found and identified through tattoo

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a Indian, who went missing following the massive earthquake in Turkey, has been found under the rubble of hotel on Saturday, the Indian Embassy said, adding that it would be sent to India as early as possible.

“We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Vijay Kumar, an Indian missing in Turkey since the February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

As per sources, Vijay Kumar’s body was identified with his tattoo of the word “Om” on one of his hands as his face was badly disfigured.

Hailing from Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, Vijay Kumar worked at Bengaluru-based Oxyplants India Private Ltd and was on a business trip to Turkey’s Malatya and staying at a four star hotel there.

His family said that his body would be flown to Istanbul and then it will arrive in New Delhi, and then Uttarakhand.

20230211-210403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    68% of ethnic minorities in UK finance sector face bias: Report

    Reached India with just a pair of Kurta: Af returnee

    This Diwali is special: Fiji PM to Indian community

    3 Indian students killed in US road accident