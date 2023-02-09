INDIALIFESTYLE

Turkey quake: NDRF rescues 6-year-old girl alive from debris

NewsWire
0
0

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel — engaged in the relief and rescue work in Turkey following a devastating quake that claimed over 12,000 lives there — on Thursday managed to pull out a 6-year-old girl alive from the debris, an official said.

An NDRF team comprising 151 members has been sent to Turkey to assist the other agencies engaged in the post-quake operations.

In Gaziantep — the city in Turkey worst-affected by the quake, the NDRF has formed two teams to carry out the rescue work.

Besides the minor girl, the NDRF personnel have also rescued a number of people trapped in the debris.

A Home Ministry official said that “India stands with Turkey in this hour of crisis”, adding the NDRF has been conducting rescue and relief operations at Ground Zero.

Under ‘Operation Dost’, India has sent 151 NDRF personnel along with a dog squad and other equipment.

20230209-214003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Besides shattering records, ‘RRR’ signals altered power equations in Tollywood

    ‘Aap mein aur hum mein fark yehi hai’: Irfan Pathan hits...

    Ex-TN Minister’s premises raided, AIADMK condemns (2nd Ld)

    Karnataka districts bordering Kerala see steady rise in Covid cases