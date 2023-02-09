The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel — engaged in the relief and rescue work in Turkey following a devastating quake that claimed over 12,000 lives there — on Thursday managed to pull out a 6-year-old girl alive from the debris, an official said.

An NDRF team comprising 151 members has been sent to Turkey to assist the other agencies engaged in the post-quake operations.

In Gaziantep — the city in Turkey worst-affected by the quake, the NDRF has formed two teams to carry out the rescue work.

Besides the minor girl, the NDRF personnel have also rescued a number of people trapped in the debris.

A Home Ministry official said that “India stands with Turkey in this hour of crisis”, adding the NDRF has been conducting rescue and relief operations at Ground Zero.

Under ‘Operation Dost’, India has sent 151 NDRF personnel along with a dog squad and other equipment.

