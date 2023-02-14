LIFESTYLEWORLD

Turkey quake tragedy: Miraculous escape for three

Two siblings and one other have miraculous escape after they were pulled out from the debris, nine days after the two strong quakes jolted Turkey.

Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, and Baki Yeninar were rescued in Kahramanmaras, 198 hours after the natural calamity, Anadolu Agency reported.

Muhammed Cafer Cetin, 18, also had a miraculous escape after he was pulled out from the rubble 198 hours after the quake.

Thousands of survivors of the February 6 quakes are currently undergoing treatment in many cities, including Istanbul and Ankara.

At least 31,643 people died and over 80,000 injured in the devastating quakes that affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, which also included Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

