Turkey quake tragedy: Over 600 people under lens

More than 600 people are being investigated in Turkey over buildings that gave way after the February 6 devastating earthquake.

In connection with the tragedy, around 184 suspects, including construction contractors and property owners, had already been arrested, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said in televised remarks on Saturday, BBC reported.

As per Turkish media, the arrested include a mayor of one of the towns close to where the tremors rocked.

On opposition and construction experts charging Turkish government with failing to enforce building regulations, though President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted shortcomings, he blamed the fate for the scale of disaster.

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 50,000.

20230226-125402

