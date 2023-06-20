WORLD

Turkey raises minimum wage by 34% to address inflation

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey will raise the monthly minimum wage by another 34 per cent from 8,506 Turkish liras (about $361) to 11,402 liras starting July, following a raise in January, the country’s Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Isikhan announced.

The minimum wage assessment commission consisting of representatives of the government, labour union and employers’ association, has reached a consensus on the new minimum wage for more than 7 million workers, Isikhan said on Tuesday at a press conference in the capital Ankara.

The interim hike was made at a level that will protect the purchasing power of workers against inflation, he said, adding that the government will continue to provide tax exemptions for employers as well, Xinhua news agency reported.

The minimum wage increased by 107 per cent compared with the second half of 2022, the Minister said.

The country’s inflation recorded a 24-year peak of 85.5 per cent in October last year, pushing the government to raise the minimum wage by 54.5 per cent in January.

The annual inflation slowed to 39.6 per cent in May after the government provided households with natural gas free of charge.

20230621-023404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ILT20: Vince, Wiese and Jordan shine in Gulf Giants 101-run win...

    Rags to Riches: Indian driver in Dubai wins over Rs 33cr...

    5.6-magnitude quake jolts Northern California

    Will fight with shovels if denied Western arms: Ukraine