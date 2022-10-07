WORLD

Turkey ready to help peacefully address Ukraine crisis: Prez Erdogan

Turkey was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis in the interests of all, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call.

In the phone call, Erdogan and Putin exchanged views on enhancing Turkey-Russia relations as well as the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a statement released by the Turkish presidency on Friday.

The Turkish President reiterated that Ankara stood ready to “do its share for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine issue in the interests of all,” the statement said.

Turkey, which has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, has been acting as a mediator between the two countries since their conflict broke out in late February, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Turkey and the UN in Istanbul to resume food and fertiliser shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets through the Black Sea.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged nearly 200 prisoners of war as a result of Turkey’s mediation, Erdogan announced in September.

20221008-033204

