Turkey reports 1,293 new COVID-19 cases, tally touches 199,906

Ankara, July 1 (IANS) Turkey’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,293, as the total cases climbed to 199,906, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 16 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,131, the minister tweeted on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkish health professionals conducted 50,492 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 3,381,650, he said.

A total of 1,302 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 173,111 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca said, noting 1,026 patients are being treated at the intensive care units and 368 are intubated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors and medical experts held a video conference with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.

–IANS

rt/