Turkey has confirmed 25,304 new Covid-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,231,679, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 200 to 72,127, while 28,852 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 347,783 tests were conducted over the past day, the Ministry said on Sunday.

Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 55.62 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while more than 49.19 million had their second. Turkey has so far administered over 117.37 million doses, including third booster jabs.

–IANS

