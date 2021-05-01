Turkey reported 31,891 new Covid-19 cases, including 2,673 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 4,820,591, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 394 to 40,131, while the total recoveries climbed to 4,323,897 after 68,183 more recovered in the last 24 hours, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The rate of pneumonia in Covid-19 patients stands at 2.4 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,534 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 265,287 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 47,261,999.

Also in the day, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Turkey has granted emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. It will be the third vaccine in use in the country following China’s CoronaVac and the BioNTech.

Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the CoronaVac vaccine. More than 13,717,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

–IANS

int/rs