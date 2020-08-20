Turkey reports highest daily Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Aug 20 (IANS) Turkey has reported its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the past one and a half months, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

“Our number of cases has been on the rise for a while. We reached the highest number of patients of the last 1.5 months,” Xinhua news agency quoted Koca as saying to the media on Wednesday.

Turkey confirmed 1,303 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total diagnosed cases to 253,108, he added.

Meanwhile, 23 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,039.

Turkish health professionals conducted 87,223 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 5,969,629, he said.

A total of 1,002 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 233,915 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca noted.

Turkey reported the first coronavirus case on March 11.

–IANS

ksk/