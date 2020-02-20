Turkey, Russia reaffirm commitment to agreements on Syria

Ankara, Feb 22 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to previous agreements on Syria during a phone call, the Turkish presidency said.

During their discussion of the recent developments in Syria’s Idlib Province, Erdogan said the Syrian government should restrain its actions in the rebel stronghold to end the humanitarian crises, according to a presidency statement.

The Sochi deal must be fully implemented for a solution in Idlib, he noted.

The recent developments in Libya were also discussed in the phone conversation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The phone call comes just after Erdogan said earlier in the day that the outcome of his discussion with Putin would “determine” Turkey’s attitude toward the Idlib issue.

