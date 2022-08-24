WORLD

Turkey says Greece ‘harassed’ Turkish jets during NATO mission

Turkey summoned the Greek military attache in Ankara after Greek F-16 jets “harassed” Turkish warplanes during a NATO mission.

The Greek fighter jets put Turkish F-16s “under a radar lock” above the eastern Mediterranean during a NATO mission, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the semi-official Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish side gave a “necessary response” and the Greek planes left the region, said Anadolu.

The Greek military attache was summoned to the Turkish Defence Ministry over the incident, it added.

The relations between the two NATO allies have long been at odds over a series of issues, including maritime and energy problems in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, minority, and illegal immigration.

To find diplomatic solutions to their problems, the delegations of the two countries restarted their consultative talks in 2021 after a five-year break.

