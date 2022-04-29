WORLD

Turkey says ‘neutralised’ 12 YPG members in Syria

Turkey “neutralized” 12 members of Syria’s Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria, the country’s Defence Ministry said.

The YPG members were preparing to attack the Turkish-controlled military zones in Syria where the Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Peace Spring are being carried out, the Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply “terrorists” killed, wounded or captured in security operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

YPG members attacked a police checkpoint in Mare settlement in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone with anti-tank weapons killing one police officer on April 22, according to the Ministry.

The Turkish Army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities say the operations aim to eliminate terror threats against Turkey and provide a safe zone that will facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

Ankara sees the YPG as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

