Turkish security forces seized nearly 153 pieces of smuggled historical artifacts and detained three suspects in separate operations launched in two southern provinces.

Security forces busted a relic smuggling group in an operation in the Mersin province, recovering 120 pieces and nabbing two who were looking for potential buyers in the district of Tarsus, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The artifacts, believed to be dating back to the Roman era, were handed over to Mersin Museum Directorate for examination, said the report as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

In a separate operation in the Adana province, the Turkish gendarmerie detained one suspect on charges of smuggling historical artifacts, the governor’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The security forces seized 27 bronze coins, five belt buckles and one pendant considered to be historical artifacts in the Ceyhan district, the statement added.

