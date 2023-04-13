WORLD

Turkey seizes 153 smuggled relics, detains 3 suspects

NewsWire
0
0

Turkish security forces seized nearly 153 pieces of smuggled historical artifacts and detained three suspects in separate operations launched in two southern provinces.

Security forces busted a relic smuggling group in an operation in the Mersin province, recovering 120 pieces and nabbing two who were looking for potential buyers in the district of Tarsus, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The artifacts, believed to be dating back to the Roman era, were handed over to Mersin Museum Directorate for examination, said the report as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

In a separate operation in the Adana province, the Turkish gendarmerie detained one suspect on charges of smuggling historical artifacts, the governor’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The security forces seized 27 bronze coins, five belt buckles and one pendant considered to be historical artifacts in the Ceyhan district, the statement added.

20230414-012001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIFA confirms change to World Cup start date

    India’s growth is back, both in numbers and spirit: Jaishankar

    Lebanon forced to return refugees to Syria due to lack of...

    B’desh imposes week-long air travel ban