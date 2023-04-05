WORLD

Turkey shuts down airspace for flights using Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah airport

NewsWire
0
0

Turkish airspace is closed for flights to and from Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah airport for three months due to the activities of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the region, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said.

“Turkish airspace has been closed to aircraft, which land/take-off at Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah International Airport, as of April 3,” Bilgic added in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision was taken upon the “intensification” of PKK’s activities in Sulaymaniyah in the east of the Kurdistan region of Iraq and “infiltration by the terrorist organisation into the airport and thus threatening flight safety,” he said.

The ban will initially be valid until July 3, and will be re-evaluated in light of the developments that will be closely monitored in the run-up to that date, the spokesperson added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. The group uses Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq as its headquarters.

20230406-030404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mediterranean rescue ships save more people, await safe harbour

    Next-gen iPhone SE may look same as iPhone XR

    Explosion near gurudwara in Kabul triggers panic, no casuality

    IAEA says consulting on sending mission to Zaporizhzhia plant soon