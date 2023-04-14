WORLD

Turkey summons Danish ambassador over burning of Quran, Turkish flag

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Denmark’s ambassador Danny Annan over the burning of the Muslim holy book of the Quran and a Turkish flag at a public demonstration in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen.

“It is unacceptable to allow these vile attacks under the guise of freedom of expression,” the Ministry said on Friday in a statement, noting the act was allowed despite Turkey’s warnings.

Turkish media reported that an anti-Muslim group called ‘Patriots Go Live’ burned a copy of the Quran and a Turkish flag in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen earlier in the day. Similar attacks took place in front of the embassy on March 24 and 31.

The Ministry said such acts are condemned by all Muslims in the world, urging Denmark to prevent such provocations and take deterrent precautions, Xinhua news agency reported.

It informed the Danish envoy that Turkey will continue efforts on multilateral platforms against similar anti-Islam attacks and hate crimes.

20230415-040403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Muscle injury to sideline Barca’s Dembele for around a month

    Para-shooting worlds: Singhraj, Manish Narwal, Deepender help India win silver in...

    Twitter board wants $44 bn deal to go through amid Musk-Agrawal...

    20,000 families in Denmark ask for Christmas Aid: Red Cross