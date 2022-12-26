WORLD

Turkey summons French envoy over PKK protests

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador and voiced “dissatisfaction” with authorities’ attitude toward protests by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in France.

Turkey expected the French government to “accurately” analyse the violent protests in Paris and called for “common sense” to prevent the PKK from achieving an “insidious agenda”, the semi-official Anadolu agency quoted anonymous Turkish diplomatic sources as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We expressed our dissatisfaction with the PKK circles’ black propaganda against our country and its use of French government officials and some politicians in this propaganda on the pretext of a French attack carried out on December 23 in Paris,” added the sources.

The Turkish Embassy in France has informed relevant French authorities of Turkey’s reaction, said the sources.

Violent street protests broke out on Friday in France after a 69-year-old French gunman, who reportedly identified himself as a racist, opened fire at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris, killing three people.

The violence was perpetrated by PKK supporters who chanted slogans mentioning the group, said the Anadolu report.

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti met with PKK member Omer Polat after the protests, Turkish media reported.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

