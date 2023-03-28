WORLD

Turkey summons French envoy over senate’s hosting of Kurdish ‘terrorists’

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador to condemn the Senate in Paris for hosting members of two Syrian Kurdish groups that Ankara considers as “terrorists”.

The Ministry officials told Ambassador Herve Magro that Ankara “strongly condemns” the French Senate’s hosting of the members of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), and its awarding them with “medals of honor”, Xinhua news agency quoted sources as saying.

Ankara expects French authorities “not to give credit to efforts that provide international legitimacy” to these groups, said the sources.

Turkey asked French authorities for “support for the security of its borders and the Turkish people, as well as the protection of Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, and show solidarity in line with the spirit of alliance”, the sources said.

Ankara considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has rebelled against the Ankara government for more than three decades.

France’s support for the Kurdish militants in Syria flares tensions between Ankara and Paris for the past several years.

France is an outspoken critic of the Turkish incursions into Syria.

