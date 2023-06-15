WORLD

Turkey, Sweden agree to hold more talks on NATO bid ahead of summit

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey and Sweden have agreed to hold more talks for the latter’s NATO bid as the fourth meeting on a joint permanent mechanism between the bloc, Turkey, Sweden and Finland concluded in Ankara.

At the meeting, which came when Sweden was seeking membership approval at the NATO summit in July, participants evaluated the progress on the Nordic country’s commitments for its NATO bid and agreed upon taking subsequent concrete steps, the Turkish presidency said on Wednesday in a statement after the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will only admit Sweden’s NATO bid in the upcoming Vilnius summit if the latter takes concrete steps to prevent anti-Turkey “terror” activities in the country.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year but faced objections from Turkey on the grounds that the two countries harbour members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the Gulen movement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Türkiye eventually lifted its objection to Finland earlier this year after it took “concrete steps” against such organisations, and the country went on to become NATO’s 31st member in April. But Ankara maintains its veto of Sweden.

20230615-062203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global boxing body rejects IOC move to derecognise it as ‘truly...

    Zelensky asks France, Germany for fighter jets

    China’s real estate problems could hurt global markets, warns US Federal...

    Imran stages anti-govt protest, demands immediate polls