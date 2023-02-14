WORLD

Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 37,000

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 mounted to over 37,000, the media reported.

The devastating 7.8 magnitude quake toppled thousands of buildings and killed more than 37,000, Turkish and Syrian officials were quoted as saying by ABC news.

Relief Aids continue to pour in the affected countries from various quarters.

According to Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), 99 countries have offered assistance so far and seven more countries are expected to send rescue teams, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Nearly 238,500 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field and over 158,000 have been evacuated, it added.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to open two border crossings so that aid can reach to the affected areas in the region.

Expressing gratefulness to the countries extending help, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a video message, said rescue teams have pulled out more than 8,000 people alive from the rubble since the strong quakes jolted Turkey, Anadolu reported.

Over 81,000 people injured in the quake in Turkey have been discharged from hospitals, Erdogan said.

20230214-180204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 600 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week:...

    Aus reopens int’l borders after 23 months

    Canada-style ‘freedom convoy’ protest set to descend on Paris

    CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga gets India second gold with Games record