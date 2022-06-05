WORLD

Turkey to address security concerns in Syria with new operation: President

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey will address its security concerns in northern Syria with a new cross-border operation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan made the announcement in an address to his party members in the capital Ankara, noting the new operation will make up for the “shortcomings” of the security line on its southern borders, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Turkish military “destroyed the terror corridor” that Syria’s Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) has aimed to build, he said, referring to Turkey’s four previous operations in northern Syria along the Turkish border.

The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria. Turkish authorities say the operations aim to eliminate terror threats and provide a safe zone that will facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

On Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey’s planned new military operation in Syria will target the YPG in Tell Rifaat and Manbij areas near the northern city of Aleppo before gradually extending to other parts of the neighboring country.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. Ankara sees the YPG as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

20220605-055403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kiev govt asks residents to postpone returning home

    Russia’s offensives in Ukraine have largely stalled on all fronts: UK

    Romanian Parliament elects new leaders

    Seoul announces incentives for vaccinated overstayers