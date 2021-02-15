Turkey will begin Covid-19 vaccinations for teachers next week, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Monday.

Selcuk made the statement at an opening ceremony of a school in the southern province of Igdir as the second semester started with in-person classes in village primary schools across the country, Xinhua reported.

“The first dose of vaccinations of teachers will begin in the last week of February,” the Minister said.

He said that his ministry has submitted lists of teachers to the health ministry and their names are now being registered in the inoculation appointment system.

So far, more than 4.1 million Turks have been vaccinated since the start of the mass vaccination programme on January 14 with China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines, according to a data from Turkey’s Health Ministry.

