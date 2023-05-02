WORLD

Turkey to produce 5th-generation warplanes: Erdogan

NewsWire
Turkey will be one of the five countries to produce the 5th-generation warplanes, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced after the combat aircraft made its debut.

Named KAAN, a historic title used by the rulers of Turkic and Mongolian states, the warplane is “one of the great achievements of the defence industry”, Erdogan was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying on Monday.

According to Erdogan, Turkey will complete all the tests and deliver KAAN to air forces within a couple of years

The national combat aircraft will make its maiden flight in 2025, he said.

Hurjet, a trainer and light combat aircraft developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, will also join the inventory of Turkish air forces, and “partially replace” Turkey’s F-16s warplanes, the President said.

He noted that Turkey will soon sell the first aircraft of Hurjet to Niger and Chad.

The Turkish Anka-3 reactive strike unmanned aerial vehicle will also make its maiden flight in the upcoming days, Erdogan said.

