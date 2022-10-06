SPORTSWORLD

Turkey to send troops to Qatar for World Cup security upon request

NewsWire
0
0

The Turkish parliament has approved a motion on sending troops to Qatar to provide security assistance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Upon request from Qatar, a motion was submitted to parliament on Saturday to deploy soldiers in the country for six months to provide security during the football tournament in November,” the parliament said in a statement on Wednesday.

The operation aims to “take necessary measures against various threats, especially terrorism, which may affect the security of the event,” it added.

In addition to Turkey, the US, France, Britain, Italy and Pakistan will also provide security assistance during the World Cup in Qatar, according to Turkish media reports.

The reports said Qatar faces a shortage of security personnel as it gears up for the month-long FIFA football tournament, Xinhua news agency reported.

20221006-065602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: New Zealand, West Indies to kick-start the tournament...

    Women’s World Cup: Kapp leads South Africa to a nervy two-wicket...

    Khadka takes top honours in Pre-Qualifying III, 27 players qualify for...

    Inability to win ICC trophy cost Kohli ODI captaincy, says ex-national...