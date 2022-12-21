WORLD

Turkey to start mass production of indigenous air defence systems

Turkey has decided to start mass production of its indigenous air defence systems and its first national tactical ballistic missile Tayfun, the country’s defence industry executive committee said.

The committee made such decisions regarding 25 important defence industry projects during a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports Xinhua news agency.

Erdogan earlier said Tayfun will have a range of 1,000 km.

The indigenous air defence systems that will go into mass production include surface-to-air missile Siper, low-altitude air defense missiles Hisar and Sungur, anti-ship missile Atmaca, laser-guided missile TRLG-230, anti-tank missile Karaok, and air-to-air missiles Gokdogan and Bozdogan, according a statement by the committee.

