WORLD

Turkey urges West to end sanctions on Iran, Venezuela

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey has called for lifting Western sanctions on Iran and Venezuela and slammed the US for pressuring Saudi Arabia over the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production.

Trying to weaponise energy has become a factor impacting global energy prices, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference in Turkish southern Mersin province, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We see that a country is threatening Saudi Arabia, and this bullying is not correct,” he said.

US President Joe Biden last week vowed “consequences” for Saudi Arabia after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, decided to cut production.

“We don’t think it’s right for the US to use it this way, as an element of pressure on Saudi Arabia or any other country,” Cavusoglu said.

He also said that the world needs Venezuela’s oil and natural gas. “They have only just begun to loosen embargoes on Venezuela. On the other side, there have been embargoes on the Iranian oil,” the minister added.

The sanctions must be lifted on supplier countries if the world wants the prices to decrease, he said, noting “you can’t solve this problem just by threatening one country.”

The OPEC+ announced on October 5 that the group would cut production by 2 million barrels per day from November.

20221022-022805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When Modi lectured Trump on human rights

    15mn people in central Sahel will need aid in 2022: UN

    Israel downs drone likely launched by Hezbollah

    UN Security Council renews mandate of UN mission for Iraq