WORLD

Turkey works on ‘peace corridor’ between Ukraine, Russia: Erdogan

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey is trying to open a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine although the West, particularly the US, provokes Moscow, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“The West, especially the US, is attacking Russia almost without limits. Against all this, of course, Russia is putting up resistance,” the semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying on Saturday.

Ankara has been working on the establishment of “a peace corridor” in the same way that it had made it possible for the grain corridor from Ukraine to resume, the President told reporters onboard a flight from Uzbekistan to Turkey.

“We think the best way to achieve peace is through a path of dialogue. But for now, the most important thing for us is to operate the grain corridor seriously,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish President added it would be wrong to put a time limit on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows the export of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products from Black Sea ports, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We told Russia and Ukraine that the longer they keep this deal, the more accurate it will be,” he said.

Brokered by the UN and Turkey, the Black Sea Grain initiative was reached in late July to establish a maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for grain and agricultural products exports amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

20221113-030803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iraqi PM confirms end of US-led combat mission in Iraq

    German inflation hits record level of 7.9% in Aug

    Denmark Open: Lakshya, Srikanth, Prannoy, Saina lead India’s campaign in Odense

    Venezuela ratifies OPEC+’s oil stabilisation deal