WORLD

Turkey’s current account deficit hits nearly $9.85 bn in Jan

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey’s central bank has said the country’s current account deficit reached nearly $9.85 billion in January, following a rapid increase in gold imports and soaring energy import bills.

The central bank’s statistics on Monday showed that excluding gold and energy, the current account has a net surplus of $2.6 billion in January.

Among items constituting the current account balance, foreign trade in goods recorded a deficit of $12.43 billion, while the services registered a net surplus of $3.16 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under trade in services, travel item showed a surplus of $2.45 billion.

The current account deficit in January beats the record $9. 41 billion deficit in March 2011, according to official statistics.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s 12-month rolling deficit widened to $51.7 billion in January, the highest level since February 2014.

The Turkish government practices an economic model that pursues a current account surplus through higher exports and low-interest rates, despite rising inflation and a depreciation in the local currency.

20230314-033005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    At least 8 killed in car bombing in Somali capital (Ld)

    Swiss Open: Berrettini to play Thiem in semis at Gstaad

    US likely to probe Apple over anti-market practices

    UK PM candidates vow crackdown on migration