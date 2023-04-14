WORLD

Turkey’s Erdogan calls for new constitution

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country should make a new constitution to embrace the dreams of all its people, local media reported.

“Let’s make a new, civil, libertarian constitution that embraces the dreams of all the people of this country,” Erdogan, who was speaking in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

He made the remarks at a houses groundbreaking ceremony in Turkey’s largest Kurdish-majority city which was still affected by the February 6 earthquakes, it reported.

“In this Turkey, no one can be despised or marginalised due to their origin, belief, language, or attire,” Erdogan added.

Erdogan said Turkey plans to construct enough buildings in a year to meet the needs of earthquake victims, adding that 3,19,000 houses would be built in that period, Xinhua news agency reported.

On February 6, two powerful earthquakes struck 11 Turkish provinces, killing more than 50,000 people in the country. An estimated 14 million people, or 16 per cent of Turkey’s population, were affected by the disaster.

20230415-042404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    30 terrorists killed in attack against Burkina Faso military detachment

    Ukrainian FM discusses military support for Ukraine with US Secretary of...

    Munich Security Conference opens focusing on ‘unlearning helplessness’

    Cricketing fraternity comes out in support of Arshdeep Singh over dropped...