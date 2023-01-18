WORLD

Turkey’s president hints May 14 for elections

NewsWire
0
0

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hinted that the next general and presidential elections could be held on May 14, nearly one month earlier than the scheduled date.

Addressing his party members at the parliament on Wednesday, Erdogan cited the polls on May 14, 1950 when Democrat Party beat Republican People’s Party, which had been in power for 27 years.

“Our people will answer (the opposition) on the same day 73 years later,” the Turkish President said.

Turkey’s next election was officially slated for June 18, but officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) recently stated that they wanted to pull the polls forward because of possible citizen movement due to religious holidays and school examinations in June, Xinhua news agency reported.

The AKP and its ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) already declared Erdogan as the joint candidate for another five-year term of presidency. But the total number of lawmakers of the AKP and MHP is not enough to call for early elections. Erdogan will likely use its presidential authority to dissolve the parliament in the first 10 days of March and renew the elections.

If no presidential candidate can get 50 per cent plus one vote on May 14, then a second round of elections will be held on May 28 for the two contenders of the first polls.

20230119-020803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro 1st Android phones to support only...

    Avinash Sable, the man who beat a Kenyan in 3000m steeplechase...

    Australia’s vax rollout hitting world class marks: PM

    Philippines Air Force plane crash kills 17 people