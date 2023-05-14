WORLD

Turkey’s presidential poll goes to likely runoff with 93% of votes counted

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey was heading toward a likely runoff presidential election as vote count showed neither of the candidates above the 50-per cent threshold of the votes to win outright, according to preliminary results delivered by the semi-official Anadolu Agency early Monday.

Early results of Anadolu showed incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a comfortable ahead compared to the Opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, but the gap was narrowed as more votes were counted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Erdogan received 49.67 per cent of the vote when 93 per cent of the ballots were counted, against 44.59 per cent of the vote for Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Anadolu reported. The third candidate Sinan Ogan garnered 5.3 per cent of support.

If no presidential candidate secured a simple majority, or 50 per cent, of the votes in the first round, a second ballot would be scheduled between the top two frontrunners on May 28.

As the ballot boxes for the parliamentary election were also finishing counting, unofficial results showed that the People’s Alliance, formed by Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the New Welfare Party and the Great Union Party, had 323 lawmakers, highest among three alliances that run for the 600-seat parliament.

The six-party opposition block Nation Alliance gained a total of 214 lawmakers and could not secure 360 seats required to hold a referendum for ending the current executive presidency that they pledged in their election campaign.

The Labor and Freedom Alliance, a coalition of left-wing political parties, had 63 lawmakers, with the Green Left Party gaining 60 seats and the Workers’ Party of Turkey three lawmakers.

Nearly 61 million voters are registered to cast their ballots. Around 3.5 million voters living abroad have been called to cast their votes in advance. The voter turnout was high at nearly 80 per cent.

20230515-045203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-cop Derek Chauvin found guilty of killing George Floyd

    N.Korean websites slam S.Korea-US military drills

    Brazil sees record-high tax collection in 2022

    Want Mustafizur Rahman to become the leader of the Bangladesh bowling...