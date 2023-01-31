LIFESTYLEWORLD

Turkey’s tourism revenues soar in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey’s tourism revenues reached $46.28 billion in 2022, registering a year-on-year increase of 53.4 per cent, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Nearly 44.56 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in 2022, an increase of 80.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to figures released by Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry on Tuesday.

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city by population, was the top choice for foreign visitors, welcoming more than 16 million tourists in 2022, according to the Ministry as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

20230201-024603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zakir Naik’s presence at FIFA World Cup in Qatar draws flak

    Sunanda Sharma: Will consider character-driven scripts but focus is singing

    Here’s your mush fix for Valentine’s Day on OTT

    India Fashion Awards joins hands with India Craft Week