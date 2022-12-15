WORLD

Turkey’s unmanned fighter Kizilelma carries out maiden flight

NewsWire
0
0

Turkey’s fighter drone Kizilelma carried out its maiden flight on Wednesday, Turkish defence company Baykar Technology said.

Kizilelma, officially known as the National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System, has a payload capacity of 1.5 tons, and the maximum distance it can cover to perform combat missions is 926 km, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the technical specifications issued by the company.

Powered by a turbofan engine, Kizilelma can fly for up to 5 hours, and reach speeds of up to 800 kph (500 mph or Mach 0.64), the company said.

The aircraft will extend Turkey’s armed drone capabilities from land-based to naval operations. It will be capable of taking off from and landing on short-runway aircraft carriers, including the flagship-to-be amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu of the Turkish Navy.

Baykar said the aircraft will be capable of operating in tandem with piloted aircraft and will be able to carry air-to-air missiles.

20221215-074802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    N.Korea-China freight train service resumes

    IMF calls on UK to ‘re-evaluate’ tax-cutting measures

    Google AI flags parents’ accounts for potential abuse over kid’s nude...

    Protests at Amazon buildings in UK, US and Europe on biggest...