Turkish evacuation plane shot at in Sudan

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday that its evacuation plane was shot at as it arrived in conflict-torn Sudan, but no injuries were reported.

The Turkish C-130 plane, which was landing at Wadi Seidna Airport outside Sudan’s capital Khartoum for evacuation, was shot at, said a statement from the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

The plane landed safely, no injuries were reported for the personnel, and the aircraft is parked for inspection, the statement added.

Turkey has been running an evacuation operation since last Sunday for its citizens in Sudan where fierce fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudan’s army accused RSF of opening fire on the Turkish evacuation aircraft, while the RSF denied firing at the plane.

20230428-171202

